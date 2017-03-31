Knox County chase suspect arrested after driving car into French Broad River

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Knox County Sheriff’s Office said one person is in custody after a pursuit Friday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office said an officer initiated a traffic stop on Pellissippi Parkway and Hardin Valley Road at around 3:47 p.m. Deputies said the driver refused to stop and officer pursued the suspect through Anderson County, Oak Ridge, Clinton and Sevier County.

The driver then drove into the French Broad River on Besty Court, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said the suspect swam from his vehicle before he was taken into custody.

No other information is available at this time. The sheriff’s office said they are investigating and more details would be released as soon as they develop.