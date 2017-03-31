Dogwood Elementary raises money to send students to Amazing Shake Nationals

(Photo: Hannah Rudder)

KNOXVILLE (WATE) –  Dogwood Elementary School is raising money for the chance to compete at the Amazing Shake Nationals in Atlanta.

The competition believes it is important for students to learn manners, discipline, respect and professional conduct. Students taught professional skills: how to give a handshake, how to “work a room,” how to have a good interview and how to stay composed under pressure.

Teacher Hannah Rudder created a crowdfunding page in order to help two students at the school attend the competition. She says that all of the students receive free breakfast and lunch from the school. The school’s ambassador program helps students learn professional skills.

“In the ambassador program, we meet with students on a weekly basis to work on eye contact, handshake, communication skills, leadership skills, and etiquette,” state Rudder.

The money raised through the crowdfunding page will go toward the cost of the competition, hotel stay for students and their parents, and meals.

Nationals won’t be held until February 2018, however, the school must fundraise in order to register the students now. When donors enter the code “LIFTOFF” for the next seven days, their donation will be doubled, up to $50. The school is hoping to raise $2,500.

To support the students, visit the fundraising page.

