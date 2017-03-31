Dogwood Arts welcomes Spring with outdoor events

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – It’s springtime and Dogwood Arts is hosting many events to get East Tennesseans outside.

The Chalk Walk will return to Market Square April 1. The event will feature more than 150 professional and emerging artists, including children.

“Chalk Walk is perfect opportunity to enjoy walking around downtown Knoxville while experiencing public art that you haven’t seen before. Our streets become these beautiful canvases for artists of all ages and technical abilities. You can even pick up a piece of chalk and join in the fun”, stated Kate Creason, Program Manager at Dogwood Arts.

Artists will be working on their pieces from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be awards given out in 13 categories at 7 p.m.

East Tennesseans can explore more than 60 miles of trails until April 30. People can walk, bike or drive the trails through Knoxville. The trails feature dogwoods, azaleas and other plants.