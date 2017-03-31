Dobbs impresses at Vols Pro Day

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Josh Dobbs has already been around the block.

The quarterback went from a four year career at Tennessee to starting at the Senior Bowl, topped off with a trip to the NFL Combine.

On Friday, Dobbs was in his backyard playing catch.

The 22-year-old, who ranks fifth all-time at Tennessee with 7,138 passing yards, was one of 24 who participated in the Vols annual Pro Day at the Anderson Training Center.

“I had a very efficient day both showing snaps under center and in the ‘gun, so I think I was able to show that I can make all the throws on the field, whether it’s short, intermediate balls, off-plant-foot throws,” Dobbs said. “I can also make the deep throws in time and in rhythm with my guys.

The soon-to-be rookie was throwing to 7-year NFL veteran Robert Meachem. The former Vols wide receiver, who spent time in jail last month for failing to pay child support and alimony, is hoping to revive his career.

Meachem, 32, has not made an NFL roster since 2014 and after catching touchdowns from Drew Brees and Phillips Rivers, he says Dobbs has what it takes.

“I think he does,” Meachem said. “I think he just has to get with the right fit on the right team. Dobbs did a great job. He did a great job. I like the routes he picked for himself to show off his arm and that was a great show he put on today.

Critics have said Dobbs’ passion for building airplanes is bigger than playing football. They’ve said his arm strength is not strong enough. Meanwhile, Dobbs is using the criticism as fuel to his fire.

“I don’t need validation,” Dobbs said. “I mean, it’s about time, honestly. But I don’t need validation. I know my skills and abilities. People, of course, are entitled to their own opinions, but that doesn’t mean they’re right at the end of the day. I’m excited about the process. It’s been a grind of course. It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity and my goal is to make the most of it.”

Dobbs has already worked out for the Chargers, Saints and Panthers.

As a cherry on top, he’s also throwing out the first pitch at Tennessee’s baseball game Friday night.