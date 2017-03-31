Tennessee judge facing corruption charges resigns

Related Coverage Tennessee judge faces federal corruption charges

NASHVILLE (WATE) – A magistrate finds “probable cause” to bind Judge Cason “Casey” Moreland’s case over to a federal grand jury.

Moreland resigned Friday. He is being investigated after allegations that he helped a woman with her legal troubles in exchange for sex. He is facing federal charges for bribery, witness tampering and retaliating against a witness.

According to a criminal complaint, Moreland learned in February that the FBI was investigating him for possible corruption. That investigation is centered on allegations that Moreland extorted sexual favors as well as travel and lodging in return for official acts, such as having fines dismissed for defendants.

A female witness told the FBI she believed Moreland offered his help with her legal troubles with the expectation of receiving sex in return, and the two started their relationship in April 2016.

The woman told the FBI that Moreland helped her eliminate court costs and traffic ticket fines, got an interlock breathalyzer removed from her car, and aided her in avoiding a ticket for a suspended license during a traffic stop, the complaint states.

Moreland, 59, also tried to pay the female witness $6,100 through an intermediary in exchange for her signing an affidavit in which she would recant her statements about his improprieties, the complaint said.

At the FBI’s direction, the intermediary recorded the meeting, during which Moreland said, “this right here gets me out of trouble,” according to the complaint.

Moreland told an intermediary get the witness “liquored up real good” before mentioning the affidavit, which had been written as if she had authored it herself, and bought a temporary “burner” phone because he was worried about his phone calls being monitored, the complaint said.

In an attempt to further ruin the witness’s credibility, Moreland also schemed to plant drugs on the witness and have a police officer pull her over in a traffic stop, the complaint said.

If convicted, Moreland faces up to 20 years in prison.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.