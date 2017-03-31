Authorities search for missing Franklin County woman

TULLAHOMA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities are looking for a missing Tullahoma woman who disappeared Thursday.

Tabitha Kolankiewicz was last seen leaving her home on Maple Avenue at 6:30 a.m.

She was headed to Advanced Financial in Nashville. Kolankiewicz has brown shoulder length hair. She was last seen wearing brown boots with zippers and black leggings.

She has a 2012 beige Chevy Malibu with the Tennessee tag number V91-60F.

Anyone with information about Kolankiewicz’s whereabouts is asked to contact Investigator Todd Hindman at 931-962-0123.