All 32 NFL teams represented at Vols Pro Day

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Tennessee’s Pro Day was an important day for the group of Vols participating, but an even bigger deal for the program in general.

For the past two years Tennessee did not have a single player drafted. It was evident that’s not going to be the case in 2017. Tennessee is expected to have at least six players and two possible first-rounders in this year’s draft.

Butch Jones compared Friday’s ProDay to his first on Rocky Top. He said there were about 12 or 14 NFL teams represented when he first got to the university in 2013. Friday, all 32 teams were represented.

Players said it was nerve-wracking to be in front of all that attention, but it is great for the Tennessee football program.

“The Tennessee standard, the Tennessee tradition.We’re finally starting to just get back that attention from the NFL teams and starting to just lay down that foundation,” said former Tennessee wide receiver Josh Malone. “We’ve been working so hard to get Tennessee back to where it was.”

NFL scouts are watching the players' every move at #ProDay. @josh_dobbs1 having no trouble showing his character. #Vols pic.twitter.com/WzWFaLl8at — Emily Proud (@emprosports) March 31, 2017

“We’re getting Tennessee back to where it’s supposed to be, at the top. Competing for national championships, SEC championships and getting to the pros,” said former Tennessee defensive back Malik Foreman. He ran the fastest 40-yard dash with a time of 4.37.

“It means that we showed we’ve been putting in the work and now that it’s not just our draft class or the next one, but now it’s the standard for how we play and how we perform and how we prepare. This is how Pro Day should look every year,” said his former teammate defensive lineman LaTroy Lewis.

“Having so many scouts, coaches and general managers back at Pro Day it was great to see. This is how Tennessee should be every year,” said former Vol linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin.

Looking ahead, some players will get to have individual workouts with NFL teams, but for the most part, Friday begins the waiting game for the NFL draft.

The draft begins on April 27th in Philadelphia.

PHOTOS: NFL ProDay View as list View as gallery Open Gallery FILE - In this April 4, 2016, file photo, North Carolina head coach Roy Williams, right and his players on the bench react after the NCAA Final Four tournament college basketball championship game against Villanova, in Houston. North Carolina came one agonizing shot away from winning the title last year. Oregon had championship dreams, too, but they were doused in the Elite Eight. The teams meet in the Final Four on Saturday, two wins away from closing the deal. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File) President Donald Trump, leaves after speaking but before signing executive orders regarding trade in the Oval Office at the White House, Friday, March 31, 2017, in Washington. Also pictured from left, Vice President Mike Pence, and National Trade Council adviser Peter Navarro. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)