Woman says ‘Peeping Tom’ photographed her changing at Knox County Target

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A woman believes a man photographed her changing in a dressing room at Target. Leigh Hamby says she was trying on clothes at the Target off of Pellissippi Parkway in Nashville when she noticed something slip underneath her door.

“I saw in the reflection behind the mirror something come under my door and right when I looked at it, it kind of moved away,” said Hamby.

At first, Hamby said she didn’t think anything of it. Then she says she heard a worried Target employee.

“I heard a man say ‘nothing’ or something along those lines and that’s when my stomach dropped,” said Hamby. She believes the man was taking photos or video of her while she was changing in the dressing room.

After that, Hambly says the man quickly ran away. Hamby believes the man was taking photos or video of her.

“My first response was to call my dad in that moment of panic but you just feel so violated,” said Hamby. “What happened to this guy in his life that pushed him to the point where he is able to do something like that?”

Because of what happened, Hambly says she’ll never try on clothes in a dressing room again

Hambly is warning other shoppers to be aware of their surroundings and the people around them when changing. She the dressing rooms at Target are unisex so that’s why a man possibly had access to her dressing room.

She says she’s bothered by the design of the rooms because the space between the door and the floor is big enough for someone to crawl under or slip a cell phone underneath. She believes the doors should extend to the floor.