West Knoxville burger restaurant to be reinspected after critical violations

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A popular casual family dining restaurant has the lowest health inspection grade of the week.

Health inspectors are watching closely for violations, or risk factors, that could potentially cause foodborne illness outbreaks. Some of those violations were observed at Knox County restaurants.

Fuddruckers, 8851 Town & Country Circle – Grade: 76

The lowest scoring restaurant this week is Fuddruckers on Town and Country Circle off of North Peters Road. The score is a 76. While that’s a passing grade, the restaurant will be re-inspected soon.

When the inspector checked the dishwasher, she found no sanitizer being used. It’s required to properly clean and sanitize the dishes and utensils.

The inspector reminded the manager to use sanitizer test strips in the future. Also, when she checked the bathrooms at Fuddrucker’s, the inspector politely wrote, “they needed attention.”

Ready-to-eat food was found without date marks. Like at home when you buy milk, for instance, there’s a date mark on it for best use. At restaurants, food held over for 24 hours must have a date mark on and be used within seven days of that date.

When she checked the employee hand sink, the inspector found no paper towels, but they’re required. Also, the ice scoop was found stored in a plain cup of water. It should have been kept in running water or washed and rinsed after use.

Tequila Amigos, 4824 Harvest Mill Way – Grade: 83

The next lowest grade is at 83 at Tequila Amigos in Fountain City. While the grade is passing, the restaurant will be re-checked on several violations.

To begin with, food temperatures were off. Tomatoes were at 51 degrees, sour cream at 50 and beans at 49 degrees. Forty-one degrees and below is the safe cool temperature.

Cheese was found at 87 degrees. At that temperature, bacteria speeds up.

Also, some ready-to-eat food was found without date marks on them. A kitchen worker was seen scratching his head then preparing food without removing his gloves or washing his hands and putting on new gloves.

In the refrigerator raw chicken was found stored above prepared food, which creates the possibility of cross-contamination. That raw chicken should have been below the cooked food to prevent any surprises.

More online: Read this week’s full inspection reports [PDF]

Nearly a dozen restaurants received excellent grades.

Top Scores of the Week:

Five Guys, 10922 Parkside Drive – Grade: 100

Einstein Brothers Bagels, 11693 parkside Drive – Grade: 100

11380 Parkside Drive – Grade: 100

Chipotle, 11380 Parkside Drive – Grade: 100

Moe’s, 11322 Parkside Drive – Grade: 100

Starbucks, 11038 Parkside Drive – Grade: 100

Lulu’s Tea Room, 3703 W. Bear Creek Road – Grade: 100

Jubilee Banquet Facility, 6700 Jubilee Center Way – Grade: 100

Burger King, 319 Merchant Drive – Grade: 100

Subway, 10612 Hardin Valley Roade – Grade: 100

Blaze Pizza, 10978 Parkside Drive – Grade: 100

McDonald’s, 7402 Strawberry Plains Pike – Grade: 99

Krystal, 2815 Broadway – Grade: 99

Health inspections are usually conducted every 6 months and they’re unannounced