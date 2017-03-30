Tennessee House panel kills 2 permitless gun bills

The Associated Press Published:
(Photo: WKRN)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A Tennessee House panel has voted down two bills that would’ve let people carry handguns without a permit.

The House Civil Justice Subcommittee on Wednesday voted against one bill by Republican Rep. Micah Van Huss of Jonesborough that would’ve allowed concealed carry without a permit.

The panel later killed legislation by GOP Rep. Andy Holt of Dresden that would’ve dropped the permit requirement to carry a handgun openly or concealed, and expanded where guns could be carried.

Currently, Tennessee requires people to get a permit to carry a handgun in public. Obtaining a permit requires first completing a handgun safety course.

Last year, the state Safety Department revoked or suspended 2,401 permits and denied 2,652 applications.

The NRA says 12 states currently let people carry concealed handguns without a permit.te

