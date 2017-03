SEYMOUR (WATE) – The Seymour Fire Department said they are working a brush fire off of Hodges Ferry Lane and Riverchase Drive.

The fire department said the fire is confined to a ridge. They said 400 feet by 150 feet has burned as of Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters said the fire is burning down hill. They said no structures are in immediate danger, but there are some homes downhill in the same direction that the fire is burning.