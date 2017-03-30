Roane County Schools asks for public input on school consolidation plan

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published: Updated:

KINGSTON, Tenn. (WATE) – Roane County Schools is asking the public to weigh-in on plans to consolidate Roane County High Schools into one school.

In February, the school board approved a motion to consolidate Harriman, Oliver Springs, Roane County, Rockwood and Midway high schools into one school. The new school would house approximately 2,200 students.

Previous story: Roane County School Board approves motion to consolidate 5 high schools

The school system created a survey for parents, students or anyone in the community with questions including what programs, sports and other activities would benefit students the most. Click here to take the survey.

 

