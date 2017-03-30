Reducing sugar in children’s diets

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Too much sugar could be making us sick.

That’s why the federal government has urged Americans in recent years to cut back on sugars. That can be tough with kids.

Janet Buck, Children’s Hospital Clinical Nutritionist says too much added sugar, the kind found in processed foods, contributes to weight gain and tooth decay and can increase the risk of serious diseases like heart disease, diabetes and high blood pressure. These diseases begin in childhood.

Buck suggests healthier snacks with little to no added sugar. Instead of sugary snacks like candy bars, powdered donuts and peanut butter sandwich cookies, which all have 4-7 teaspoons of added sugar, she recommends peanut butter crackers, carrots or yogurt with granola.

She says sugar is in a lot of foods we eat, not just the sweet ones. The FDA suggests kids eat no more than 6 teaspoons (which is about 30 grams) of added sugar a day.

