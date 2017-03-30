New manufacturing jobs coming to Morristown

MORRISTOWN (WATE) – A $40 million investment is creating almost 300 new jobs in East Tennessee. The Wisconsin-based manufacturer, Rockline Industries, is expanding its wet wipe manufacturing company to Morristown.

“We make a lot of things in Tennessee, from cars to guitars and now to hygienic wet wipes,” said Governor Bill Haslam.

The hygienic product company is now building a plant in Hamblen County.

“This is an example of a company that could locate anywhere. They’re literally spread across the globe and they chose Morristown and Hamblen County. We are grateful for that,” said Haslam.

Morristown happens to have an industrial history and Rockline plans to take advantage of the workforce available there.

“For all those people who think the jobs have gone somewhere else in terms of manufacturing, it’s not true. We’ve lead the country in manufacturing job growth for the last several years and we plan to continue to do that,” said Haslam.

The building being taken over by Rockline has been empty for almost eight years and the company says the building is going to be completely renovated and expanded, with about 500,000 square feet of space.

“This is going to be a world-class, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility and we think it will be second to none. We hope that this facility will give us a competitive advantage to penetrate the medical market,” said Randy Rudolph, president of Rockline Industries.

The focus at this facility will be its new subsidiary, Iatric Manufacturing Solutions, which specializes in FDA regulated wipes for medical use.

Rockline plans to get products rolling out of the East Tennessee location by June of 2018.