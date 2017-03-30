Massive fire causes Atlanta interstate to partially collapse

ATLANTA (WATE) – A massive fire on Interstate 85 in Atlanta has shut down several roads.

Witnesses told WSB-TV that troopers were telling cars to turn around on the bridge because they were concerned about its integrity. Minutes later, the bridge collapsed.

Black smoke can be seen for miles. It’s unclear what caused the fire. The Atlanta Fire Department says the fire is under control and no firefighters were injured.

Traffic is at a standstill and authorities said either side of I-85 will not open anytime soon.