KNOXVILLE(WTE) – Knoxville’s street painting festival is back for its ninth year in Market Square and Krutch Park.

The Dogwood Arts Chalk Walk is Saturday, April 1. Artists begin working at 8:30 am and conclude by 4:30 pm. During the event, artists, student artists and the general public turn Knoxville’s sidewalks into works of art.

Over 25,000 people attend this one-day event. The winning artists are presented ribbons and cash awards. For more information visit Dogwood Art’s website.