Knox County to host child sexual abuse prevention training

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department will observe National Child Abuse Prevention Month in April. More than 10,300 children were victims of abuse or neglect in Tennessee in 2013, according to the Child Welfare League of America.

The Community Coalition to Protect Children will host “Darkness to Light’s Stewards of Children” training on April 11.

The training will provide tools on how to stop child sexual abuse. There will be youth-serving agencies at the free event to answer questions.

“So many children brave horrible abuses alone. Statistics show that 1 in 10 children will be sexually abused by the age of 18, and some studies’ rates are even higher,” said Amy Rowling, violence prevention educator for the Knox County Health Department and co-facilitator of the Community Coalition to Protect Children. “What’s also heartbreaking is that 90 percent of victims are abused by someone they know and trust. These statistics are staggering and speak to the need for more training for adults to help protect our children.”

Michael Reed, husband and father to Sevier County wildfire victims Constance, Chloe and Lily Reed, will speak at the event. Before her passing, Constance shared a video on Facebook, telling her story of child abuse.

“Victims of abuse can be affected for a lifetime, and can suffer emotional and health issues including depression, anxiety, self-harm, challenges with relationships, alcohol or drug abuse, and eating disorders,” added Rowling.

Ambler Brown, a Stewards of Children facilitator, will lead the training. Attendees will receive advice and guidance and hear survivor stories.

The event is open to the public. It will be from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at South College Auditorium. To attend, register by emailing photosbyambler@gmail.com.

Related: ‘You are not alone,’ Gatlinburg fire victim Constance Reed shares story of abuse, hope