Knox County safety center would help keep mentally ill out of jail



KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Knox County is one step closer to building a behavior health care center.

At the beginning of March, commissioners approved a contract with Helen Ross McNabb to operate “the safety center” in a building on Dewine Road near Western Avenue. The center would be a place, other than jail, to take people experiencing a mental health crisis. It would include expert help and a chance to connect with more long-term care.

Previous story: Knox County commissioners approve behavioral health center contract

“We do not think a jail is the right place to put someone who is truly mentally ill,” Randy Nichols with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office said.

There are currently 1,247 inmates incarcerated in Knox County, 400 of which suffer from mental illness. Nichols said it costs taxpayers on average $150 per day to house and care for a mentally ill person, with many of these inmates remaining in jail for up to 25 days.

“There’s a tremendous need for this in our community,” Jerry Vagnier, with Helen Ross McNabb, said. “Our jails are frankly overcrowded and over-utilized inappropriately for people who have mental illness. Nationally it’s a big deal because more people are incarcerated with mental illness than need to be.”

With nearly a third of people incarcerated in Knox County suffering from mental illness, members of law enforcement said the proposed facility is a better alternative than jail time.

“We can do this work much more humanely and we think we can do it for a third of the cost,” Nichols said.

Helen Ross McNabb currently runs a facility adjacent to where the behavioral health center will be built. The current facility focuses on substance abuse recovery and has been in the neighborhood for 19 years.

The proposed center will help people with mental illness who have come in contact with law enforcement for minor non-violent crimes, like public intoxication or petty theft.

“They’ve committed some low-level misdemeanor offense and it’s become clear to law enforcement that they need help,” Vagnier said.

The facility will offer 16 beds and hold patients for 72 hours.

“During that course in time, we will get them engaged in treatment, we’ll get therapy started, and will get them set up with providers when they leave our facility,” Vagnier said.

Some residents living in the area have raised concerns about safety, but members of law enforcement assure the community that there will be 24/7 security and they do not foresee a spike in crime.

“We just don’t think you’ll see any kind of activity in the area,” Nichols said. “Most I think will just be so grateful for the help.”

The proposal for the behavioral health center will now head to the Knoxville City Council. Knox County Mayor Burchett said the safety center could open by the end of this year.