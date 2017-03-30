Questions about water testing flyer left on doors in Knox County

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published: Updated:

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Knox County Mayor Tim Burchett’s Office has asked the sheriff to investigate a flyer that offers water quality testing from Knox County.

The flyer was sent to Mayor Burchett’s office from a man in West Knox County. The flyer incorporates the state seal and tells recipients “your area has been selected to participate in a water quality testing for Knox County.” The flyer include’s Knox County’s seal.

Mayor Burchett’s office said it is not clear if the flyer is a misleading sales pitch or an attempted scam, but it is in no way affiliated with Knox County.

WATE 6 On Your Side called the number on the flyer. The phone call went straight to voicemail where a woman identified the business as “Tennessee Technology.”

The Better Business Bureau advises the following for anyone whenever a flyer or form is left at their doorstep:

  • You should never give your personal information to a person, business or entity with which you are not familiar.
  • You should be wary of any surveys, questionnaires, forms, etc. that are not clearly marked with a business or entity name.
  • If you are unsure of the validity of a survey, questionnaire, form, etc. that has been left at your home or delivered in the mail, you should call BBB.

Specifically, when it’s not clear who you’re giving information to:

  • Never give your signature. It’s one piece of information con men can use to steal your identity.
  • Think twice about providing information about your work status. If they know you work, they know when your home is likely empty.
  • Ask yourself, “Do you really want a stranger knowing how much you make?”

