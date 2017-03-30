Questions about water testing flyer left on doors in Knox County

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Knox County Mayor Tim Burchett’s Office has asked the sheriff to investigate a flyer that offers water quality testing from Knox County.

The flyer was sent to Mayor Burchett’s office from a man in West Knox County. The flyer incorporates the state seal and tells recipients “your area has been selected to participate in a water quality testing for Knox County.” The flyer include’s Knox County’s seal.

Mayor Burchett’s office said it is not clear if the flyer is a misleading sales pitch or an attempted scam, but it is in no way affiliated with Knox County.

WATE 6 On Your Side called the number on the flyer. The phone call went straight to voicemail where a woman identified the business as “Tennessee Technology.”

The Better Business Bureau advises the following for anyone whenever a flyer or form is left at their doorstep:

You should never give your personal information to a person, business or entity with which you are not familiar.

You should be wary of any surveys, questionnaires, forms, etc. that are not clearly marked with a business or entity name.

If you are unsure of the validity of a survey, questionnaire, form, etc. that has been left at your home or delivered in the mail, you should call BBB.

Specifically, when it’s not clear who you’re giving information to:

Never give your signature. It’s one piece of information con men can use to steal your identity.

Think twice about providing information about your work status. If they know you work, they know when your home is likely empty.

Ask yourself, “Do you really want a stranger knowing how much you make?”

This group is not working on behalf of @KnoxGov. I've asked @knoxsheriff JJ Jones to check on it. https://t.co/MDCic8gwed — Tim Burchett (@timburchett) March 30, 2017