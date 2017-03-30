Gatlinburg fire fraud prevention training to be held

GATLINBURG (WATE) – East Tennessee organizations will be hosting a free consumer education and fraud prevention event for the survivors of the Sevier County wildfires.

The Better Business Bureau, Allstate Insurance, Tennessee Consumer Affairs, Gatlinburg Chamber of Commerce and ACE Hardware will host the event Friday at 10 a.m.

Attendees will receive advice on how to recognize scams and disaster related fraud. Also, organizers will be giving consumer information packets to help with the rebuilding efforts.

Packets will be given out at various locations on Friday:

Allstate Insurance, Kevin Yates at 1338 Parkway Ste 1, Sevierville, TN 37862

Gatlinburg Chamber of Commerce, 811 East Pkwy, Gatlinburg, TN 37738

ACE Hardware, 1025 East Pkwy, Gatlinburg, TN 37738

SmartBank, 2430 Teaster Ln #205, Pigeon Forge, TN 37863

BBB of Greater East Tennessee, 255 N Peters Rd, Suite 102, Knoxville, TN 37923

BBB Middle TN, 201 4th Ave. N. Nashville, TN 37219

Allstate Insurance, Steve Blume at 601 Old Hickory Blvd B, Nashville, TN 37209

The event will be held at ACE Hardware 1025 East Pkwy in Gatlinburg. For more information on the event, call 615-815-8034 or email emefferd@gobbb.org.