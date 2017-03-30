Elizabeth Smart’s father speaks on similarities with Tennessee AMBER Alert

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – WATE 6 On Your Side’s sister station WKRN spoke with Elizabeth Smart’s father Wednesday night about the similarities between his daughter’s case and Elizabeth Thomas.

Elizabeth Smart was abducted from her Salt Lake City home at knifepoint in 2002 by Brian David Mitchell. She was forced deep into the woods and was tied to a tree for several months.

Later, she was forced to move around with Mitchell and his wife Wanda Barzee, including to several homeless camps, but mostly the then 14-year-old was living off the grid with her captors.

Maury County Sheriff Bucky Rowland believes Thomas is living off the grid somewhere with her 50-year-old teacher Tad Cummins.

“You just can’t even imagine what’s going through a young girl’s head at this point at time,” said Edward Smart via Skype. “Regardless of what Elizabeth Thomas’s situation might have started out to be it could be very different at this point.”

Edward Smart says his daughter’s captor manipulated the teen and is worried Thomas is being manipulated by Tad Cummins.

“In our Elizabeth’s case they got her to this mindset where she believed that if she did anything they didn’t want her to do that they would come and kill her family,” he said. “Manipulation is what controls them.”

After nine months, Elizabeth Smart was finally spotted out in public with Mitchell and Barzee. Someone called police and she was rescued.

But Edward Smart says the public has to know who they are looking for and he believes the media is integral in helping.

“I just don’t think you can hope to find your child without the media and the coverage because without them you cannot engage the public and get them to help you find her,” he said. “It’s going to come down to the public seeing something, seeing her or seeing him.”

The Smart family started the Elizabeth Smart Foundation, which helps prevent and stop predatory crimes. She has since married and has one child with another on the way.

Edward Smart believes there is hope for Thomas and, with the right tools, she can move on with her life as well.

__

Thomas is a 15-year-old white female, with hazel eyes, stands 5 feet tall and weighs 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a flannel shirt and black leggings.

Cummins is a white male, who stands 6 feet tall, weighs approximately 200 pounds, and has brown hair and eyes. He’s believed to be armed with two handguns and was last seen driving a Silver Nissan Rogue with TN license plate 976ZPT. Anyone who spots the SUV and can verify the license plate should call 911.

Cummins faces kidnapping in the AMBER Alert case and is also charged with sexual contact with a minor after he allegedly kissed Thomas at school earlier this year.

If you have information on Thomas or Cummins, call the Maury County Sheriff’s Office at 931-388-5151 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

