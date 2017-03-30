Dog retrieves human skull in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Tenn (WATE) – Cleveland Police Department says an autopsy is now underway at University of Tennessee’s Forensic Center after a dog brought a human skull into a garage.

Chief Mark Gibson said a resident on Wesdell Lane called police at around 7:30 a.m. Thursday after he found what appeared to be a human skull. He said their criminal investigation unit determined it was a human skull.

Investigators searched a wooded area 50 yards north of the home and found additional skeletal remains. He said they were found in an empty lot in a quite residential area of Bradley County.

Chief Gibson said he believes the remains had been in the area for less than a year and are a missing man. He said there are no signs of foul play, but they will have to wait for results from the forensic center for a positive identification and cause of death.