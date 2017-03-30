Man wanted in multiple thefts, burglaries arrested in Cocke County

NEWPORT (WATE) – A man who the sheriff’s office said rammed a Newport police cruiser was arrested by law enforcement in Cocke County.

Cocke County Sheriff Armando Fontes said Carld D. Hurst, 32, is a suspect in several thefts and burglaries. He was charged with aggravated burglary, theft, kidnapping, driving on a revoked license, evading arrest, reckless driving, failure to appear, operation of a chop shop and resisting arrest.

On Tuesday, Sheriff Fontes said Hurst “created a very dangerous situation for officers and bystanders” when he rammed into a police cruiser during a pursuit. Fontes said law enforcement followed Hurst to the Clifton Heights community where he crashed his car and then ran away.

Thursday, Fontes said officers received information Hurst was at a home located at 1526 Big Way. It was determined Hurst may be armed, so the joint tactical response team was activated.

After two residents at the home were removed for their safety, Hurst was found hiding in the attic. Fontes says tear gas was deployed in the attic, but Hurst continued to be non-compliant. Finally, he says tactical officers entered the attic and removed Hurst.