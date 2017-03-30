Bill to require non-citizen label on licenses dead for year

The Associated Press Published:
(Courtesy: TN.gov)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A bill seeking to require prominent labeling of Tennessee driver’s licenses held by people without permanent residency status is dead for the year.

Republican Rep. John Ragan of Oak Ridge told the House Finance Subcommittee on Wednesday he will put his bill off until next year because of uncertain support on the panel.

Ragan’s original bill sought to have the words “alien” or “non-citizen” printed on the licenses. It was later amended to instead carry the word “visa.”

Ragan says his bill was aimed at identifying people who may have overstayed their visas and cited terrorist attacks like 9/11 as reasons for the legislation.

Non-permanent residents are eligible for temporary driver’s licenses in Tennessee as long as they provide proof of legal presence and pass a driving test.

Related: State Senate replaces proposed ‘alien’ label IDs with ‘visa’

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s