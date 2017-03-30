Authorities confirm possible sighting of Tad Cummins near Memphis

Related Coverage Teen, teacher in Tennessee Amber Alert still missing after 2 weeks

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Shelby County Sheriff’s office said there was a “positive” sighting of Cummins at a gas station near Memphis.

Local Memphis reports that Cummins was spotted just after 2:00 p.m. Thursday at a gas station in the 300 block of New Byhalia Road in Collierville. However, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said there have been “no substantial sightings of either individual.”

The sheriff’s office told WKRN they reviewed security footage from the gas station and Cummins was positively identified as the man on the tape. There is no word at this time if Elizabeth Thomas was with him.

