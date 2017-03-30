Antique appraisal fair benefits East Tennessee PBS

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Are there treasures hidden in your attic? Organizers say the appraisal fair is the perfect chance to learn about the history and value of family treasures.

The appraisal fair is Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Cherokee Mills, located at 2240 Sutherland Avenue. There is a morning session from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and an afternoon session from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. East Tennessee VIP members only sessions are 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

Case Antiques, Inc. is the coordinating sponsor for the event. Owner John Case, an AAA accredited appraiser, said “these events are always exciting and often bring regional items out of the attic or cellar that have both high monetary and historical value.

“I have seen a large range of regional items at recent appraisal fairs including a piece of pottery valued over $30,000 and a sword belonging to Andrew Jackson that was valued between $75,000 and $125,000,” said Case.

Organizers say they will review items such as silver, jewelry, pottery, Civil War memorabilia, paintings, samplers and furniture. Appraisals are ten dollars per item or fifty dollars for six items. All proceeds benefit East Tennessee PBS.

For more information visit East Tennessee PBS's website.