2016 Knoxville Marathon winner training to run two marathons in two weeks

By Published: Updated:

KNOXVILLE(WATE)- Trying for a repeat in 2017, Gina Rouse is attempting to win the Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon for the second year in a row on Sunday.

Two weeks later, Rouse will then run in the Boston Marathon in the Elite Women’s Start with some of the best runners in the country.

“This is a big task, I’ve never run two marathons back to back like this,” said Rouse.

Rouse says she started running marathons six years ago, just after the birth of her first daughter. Now years later, Rouse has three daughters aged six, four, and two years old.

“Marathoning has just been a part of my motherhood,” said Rouse.

Rouse and her husband share a love for competitive running. They both plan to run in the Boston Marathon in April and Rouse says regardless of what’s to come, the Knoxville Marathon is special because she’s surrounded by family, friends, and her hometown.

Knoxville Marathon winner trains for two races

“It’s just really one of the tops being able to see your kids Be on the side, cheering for you, just being my biggest fans,” said Rouse.

Rouse will go for her repeat victory in the Knoxville Marathon on Sunday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s