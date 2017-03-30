2016 Knoxville Marathon winner training to run two marathons in two weeks

KNOXVILLE(WATE)- Trying for a repeat in 2017, Gina Rouse is attempting to win the Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon for the second year in a row on Sunday.

Two weeks later, Rouse will then run in the Boston Marathon in the Elite Women’s Start with some of the best runners in the country.

“This is a big task, I’ve never run two marathons back to back like this,” said Rouse.

Rouse says she started running marathons six years ago, just after the birth of her first daughter. Now years later, Rouse has three daughters aged six, four, and two years old.

“Marathoning has just been a part of my motherhood,” said Rouse.

Rouse and her husband share a love for competitive running. They both plan to run in the Boston Marathon in April and Rouse says regardless of what’s to come, the Knoxville Marathon is special because she’s surrounded by family, friends, and her hometown.

“It’s just really one of the tops being able to see your kids Be on the side, cheering for you, just being my biggest fans,” said Rouse.

Rouse will go for her repeat victory in the Knoxville Marathon on Sunday.