20 Vols participate in 2017 pro day for NFL draft

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The University of Tennessee’s 2017 pro day will feature 16 vols from 2016’s Team 120 and four familiar faces from teams past.

Alton “Pig” Howard (Team 119), Johnathan Johnson (Team 119), LaDarrell McNeil (Team 119) and Robert Meachem (Team 110) will participate alongside the 16 Vols eligible to be drafted by an NFL team.

Four members of Carson Newman’s 2017 football team are also scheduled to participate in Friday’s pro day.

Defensive end Derek Barnett and running back Alvin Kamara are expected to be taken within the first couple rounds of the NFL draft and exceptional pro day workouts could elevate their draft status.

Linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin and quarterback Joshua Dobbs are just two of many participants hoping to be taken late in the draft, making their pro day workouts even more important.

A full list of participants and the pro day schedule can be found below:

Tennessee Participants

Derek Barnett (DE)

Kenny Bynum (LB)

Jason Croom (TE)

Joshua Dobbs (QB)

Charles Folger (DT)

Malik Foreman (DC)

Alvin Kamara (RB)

LaTroy Lewis (DE)

Josh Malone (WR)

Danny O’Brien (DT)

Jalen Reeves-Maybin (LB)

Jayson Sparks (RB)

Cameron Sutton (DC)

Corey Vereen (DE)

Dylan Wiesman (OL)

Devin Williams (DC)

Additional Participants

Alton “Pig” Howard (WR – UT 2016)

Johnathan Johnson (WR – UT 2016)

LaDarrell McNeil (DS – UT 2016)

Robert Meachem (WR – UT 2007)

Ruggery Miclisse (DB – Carson Newman 2017)

Aaron Seward (WR – Carson Newman 2017)

Kevin Snead (DB – Carson Newman 2017)

Montavious Taylor (RB – Carson Newman 2017)

PRO DAY SCHEDULE

8 a.m. – Media Check-In (Gordon Ball Board Room)

8:30 a.m. – Height & Weight (Weight Room)

9 a.m. – Bench Press (Weight Room)

Vertical Jump/Broad Jump (Indoor Field)

9:45 a.m. – 40-Yard Dash/Shuttles (Indoor Field)

11 a.m. – Position Drills (Indoor Field)

– Offensive Line

– Defensive Backs

– Linebackers

– Defensive Line

– Running Backs

– Tight Ends/Wide Receivers

– Quarterbacks

12:30 p.m. – Media availability with participants

The NFL draft will take place over three days from Thursday, April 27 through Saturday, April 29.