1 injured after shooting in East Knox County

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Knoxville Police Department is investigating a shooting near Asheville Highway.

The shooting happened Thursday night in the 4100 block of Alma Avenue. Police at the scene told WATE 6 On Your Side there was one gunshot victim.

The victim was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center and is in surgery, according to police. No other information is available at this time.

