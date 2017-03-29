Oak Ridge workshop empowers women in the workplace

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – In celebration of women’s history month the city of Oak Ridge held a women’s workshop Wednesday.

The focus was on honoring and uplifting the business women of the community.

“With women we have a lot of balance with work and family, we still have issues with promotion compared to our male colleague, and we’re still having issues with equal pay.” Said one woman attending the event. “Even though we’ve come such a long way as women when it comes to working in the workforce, there are still so many things that we need to not forget about.”

WATE 6 On Your Side Anchors Tearsa Smith and Lori Tucker were there moderating panels on leadership and gaining an edge in the workforce. This is the event’s sixth year, and organizers say they hope it continues to grow.