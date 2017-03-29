Woman scammed by fake credit card offer

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – April Fools Day is Saturday. With so much of our spending now done online or with credit cards, financial scams are on the rise. Don’t be fooled into thinking that falling for a scam could never happen to you.

An April Fools joke came early for Juanita Paul, but she didn’t find it very humorous.

What does it take to be caught off guard when someone calls you on the phone, sends you a text message or email that sounds like a great deal? Promises of financial gain can drive some people to make risky decisions, and so can debt. And scammers know how to push all the right buttons.

As Juanita Paul examined her monthly bills, she worried about mounting debt. At 72, divorced, and living on a limited income, Juanita has just added to her bills and blames herself. In mid-March she received a call from a guy named Jordan Belfort who claimed he was from a credit service company and told her about low interest rates on a Discover Card.

“With a 4 point 99 interest for 24 months, then after 24 months, it was interest free for life,” Juanita said they told her. “I thought it was a good deal. And I needed a good deal.”

She was then passed on to Daniel and then to Malori who requested personal information.

“They asked for all of it. My name, address, phone number. My Social Security numbers, my card numbers. They said they had to have the card numbers.”

So, she gave them the numbers from her Visa card. Not a good choice.

“When I hung up, sat down and started thinking about it, Juanita explained. “Then I called them back, couldn’t get no answer. I thought, I’m in trouble.”

Juanita discovered she was in trouble after going to her bank. The next day they charged $700 to her Visa Credit Card.

There are a number of reasons intelligent people everywhere still find themselves as victims of fraudulent financial scams. We are more likely to make irrational decisions or let our guard down when we’re in financial trouble or someone we care about needs immediate help.

Juanita has gone back to her bank to dispute the charges made on her VISA card. Also, she has this warning: “: Not to give out your personal information that have have heard over and over: don’t give your personal information over the phone.”

The real Discover Card does offer some deals. Right now one offer includes 0% interest for 14 months. Then, depending on credit worthiness, 16.5% – 19.5% after that.

Remember, when it comes to credit cards, it’s unlikely you’ll ever be offered 0% interest for life.