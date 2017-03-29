Vietnam Veterans Day commemorated at Knoxville ceremony

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Dozens of veterans, their families, and supporters were at the East Tennessee Veterans Memorial at Worlds Fair Park Wednesday to honor Vietnam Veterans.

Among the names of the fallen they honored those who served in Vietnam.

“They served honorably. They served in support of their country and all the people of this country and their service needs to be recognized,” said Don Smith, President of the Captain Bill Robinson Chapter of Vietnam Veterans of America.

In 1974 President Richard Nixon declared March 29 as Vietnam Veterans Day commemorating the day the last prisoners of war left Vietnam.

Retired Air Force Captain Bill Robinson one of those returning in those last few weeks. He was held as prisoner of war for seven years and five months, making him the longest held enlisted POW in U.S. military history.

“I had been in waiting, you know. I came home the 12th of February in the first group and so I was truly not free in the sense of wanting to make sure that my brothers were home,” he said.

Vietnam Veterans Day is recognized all across the nation, not only to honor the names of these East Tennessee soldiers who gave their lives in the Vietnam War, but to honor all the more than 58,000 U.S. soldiers who gave their lives in the Vietnam War and all the veterans who served in that war.

“The only ones that ever got anything resembling a ‘welcome home’ was the prisoners of war which I was a part of, and I’ve always felt humbled that I owe these guys something, for they came home in the middle of the night. They weren’t allowed to wear their uniform,” Robinson said.

March 29 serving as a delayed and deserved ‘welcome home’ for all those vets.

“Every time we take a breath of fresh air, fresh water, every time we cut on a light, it was somebody that made a sacrifice,” Robinson said.

Smith added, “If you recognize that they’re a Vietnam veteran, the greatest words that you can tell them are ‘welcome home.'”

There are still more than 1600 service members still listed as missing from the Vietnam War.

More than 8 million Americans served worldwide during Vietnam.