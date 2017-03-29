Two charged in 1997 Greene County murders file petitions hoping for parole

GREENE COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Two of the six teens charged in a 20-year-old murder case in the Tri-Cities region are hoping for the possibility of parole, one will be back in court next month.

Karen Howell and Jason Bryant have filed post-conviction petitions that Assistant District Attorney for the third judicial district, Ritchie Collins said could help them get parole. Through these petitions, the defense is hoping to prove that the judge at the time didn’t have enough information to sentence them to life without parole; Collins said the DA’s office feels the information at the time was sufficient.

“Obviously they don’t want to look at spending the rest of their natural lives in jail so they’re looking to use any avenue, looking to use any way possible to get out of jail,” Collins said.

Howell’s petition was first heard in 2001, it was reopened in 2013 but the request was denied. Collins added that state law currently allows petitions to be reopened under certain circumstances; one of those circumstances would be a United States Supreme Court Case.

Collins said the 2013 reopening was inspired by the Supreme Court Case, Miller v. Alabama that ruled mandatory life sentences for juveniles, without parole, unconstitutional.

Howell’s 2017 request is following a 2016 case that broadens Miller v. Alabama. “She has asked for her post-conviction petition to be reopened based on Montgomery versus Louisiana,” Collins said.

Collins added that according to Tennessee law a judge has to take certain factors into consideration before a juvenile can be sentenced to life without parole, it’s not automatic.

“They seem to be moving closer and closer to saying you just can’t sentence a juvenile to life without parole under any circumstance, they haven’t said that yet,” Collins said, referring to the Supreme Court.

Next Thursday, April 6, marks 20 years since three members of the Lillelid family were murdered. The Knoxville family stopped at a Greene County rest area and got car-jacked by six teens.

Police said the teens then took them to a dead-end road in Baileyton and shot them.

Vidar and Delfina Lillelid were killed along with their six year old daughter Tabitha. Their two-year-old son Peter, survived.

“He’s since been placed in a good home,” Collins said.

Investigators said the teens from Kentucky left the bodies of the victims in a ditch.

Natasha Cornett, Edward Mullins, Joseph Risner, and Crystal Sturgill also pleaded guilty to the murders, they were given life sentences without parole.

Collins said this is Bryant’s first post-conviction petition.

A friend and advocate of Karen Howell for over ten years said he doesn’t think she should have spent a day in prison. Douglas Cavanaugh shared with News Channel 11 a letter that Howell recently wrote. Cavanaugh said the letter aims to humanize her. In the letter, Howell said the case has affected her family, friends and community, that she doesn’t deserve to die in prison and she believes she can one day leave prison.

Cavanaugh began writing Howell in 2005, he’s also friends with Crystal Sturgill.

“Sometimes people who can’t fight need someone to help fight for them. I think they’re going to try and toss it out but I don’t know how they’re going to disregard the Supreme Court,” Douglas Cavanaugh said.

Assistant District Attorney Collins said he doesn’t think Howell and Bryant will be successful with their petitions.

“I do not think that either one of these individuals will be successful. If either one of them are I think the most that could happen for them would be that their sentences be run concurrently and be given a chance for parole after serving 51 years,” Collins said.

Karen Howell’s hearing is scheduled for April 21. Jason Bryant’s hearing has not yet been scheduled.