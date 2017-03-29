TBI: Corrections deputy killed by Chattanooga police

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking into the shooting death of a Hamilton County corrections officer.

Preliminary reports indicate the shooting likely occurred at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday at a home on Shawnee Trail.

Daniel Hendrix, 26, was celebrating his birthday with two women who were both off duty Chattanooga Police Department officers.

The TBI report states that Hendrix became agitated during the party, arming himself with a gun and threatening the two women who then fled and called 911.

Two on duty Chattanooga Police Department officers arrived at the scene and found Hendrix in the backyard, still armed with the gun. Witnesses said they heard the officers commanding Hendrix to put down the gun, but he refused and was shot by one of the officers at least four times. Hendrix later died at the hospital.

The name of the officer who fired the shots will not be released until the investigation is concluded. Once the TBI finishes gathering information it will be handed over to the District Attorney for further review.