Search crews rescue Signal Mountain man missing for three days

The three day long search for a missing Signal Mountain man is over.

Wednesday, rescue crews found Chad Cook alive in the woods near Big Fork Road.

Hamilton County Emergency Management spokesperson Amy Maxwell says Chad Cook, 38, was reported missing around 9 a.m. Monday.

Maxwell says Cook and three others went dirt biking at 2 a.m.

“The area back here is very mountainous terrain, very rough terrain,” said Maxwell. ” So in the middle of the night it can be very dangerous and very treacherous.”

According to Maxwell, a group including Cook, two other men, and a woman were going to ride the trails from Edward’s point on Signal Mountain in Hamilton County, to Big Fork on the Marion and Sequatchie County border.

At one point, Cook’s bike broke down. So his friends left Cook to get their truck.

“Unfortunately, the truck got stuck in the mud,” said Maxwell. “So they were back on foot. Then they got lost. So as a result they all separated from each other.”

Maxwell says the two men made it home. Crews found a woman Maxwell says is Cook’s girlfriend alone on the trail at 10 a.m.

On Monday, Cook’s shirt, bike, and truck were found but there was no sign of him.

Wednesday he was discovered alive in the woods. No information about his current condition has been released at this time.

Debbie Watkins, Cook's mother, hears her son's voice over the phone for the first time in 3 days pic.twitter.com/sFdCegdDAp — James Torrez (@JamesTorrez_NC9) March 29, 2017