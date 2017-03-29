Popular cheeseburger restaurant collapses in downtown Chattanooga

A popular downtown restaurant collapsed Wednesday afternoon less than 24 hours after it was closed for construction.

CheeBurger CheeBurger on Market Street collapsed shortly before 2 p.m

Bruce Garner with the Chattanooga Fire Department said the building was in the process of being evaluated because it showed signs the structure wasn’t stable.

The owners of CheeBurger CheeBurger shut the restaurant down last night as a precaution.

No one was hurt because of the collapse.

Nooga.com spoke with the owner of Cheeburger Cheeburger at the scene right after the incident.