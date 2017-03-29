Knoxville’s Solid Waste Management facility closed after toxic chemical found

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – City officials say that Knoxville’s Solid Waste Management Facility will be closed March 30 and March 31, as crews assess a hazardous material was found earlier today.

A city Public Service Department crew picked up and delivered a pile of debris that was later determined to have been contaminated with a hazardous waste.

An environmental engineering contractor will recommend a clean up plan and city officials are investigating the source of the hazardous waste.

