Knoxville’s Solid Waste Management facility closed after toxic chemical found

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published: Updated:

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – City officials say that Knoxville’s Solid Waste Management Facility will be closed March 30 and March 31, as crews assess a hazardous material was found earlier today.

A city Public Service Department crew picked up and delivered a pile of debris that was later determined to have been contaminated with a hazardous waste.

An environmental engineering contractor will recommend a clean up plan and city officials are investigating the source of the hazardous waste.

Stay with WATE 6 On Your Side for updates on this story.

 
 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s