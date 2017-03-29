Iconic ‘Alcoa’ sign changed to ‘Arconic’

ALOCA, Tenn. (WATE) – An iconic East Tennessee Sign was changed. The “Aloca” sign could be seen from the sky or by car since 1987, but it was changed to read “Arconic” instead.

The removal of the Alcoa sign began in early March, 2017. An Alcoa spokesperson said the original letters will be preserved, but no decision was made on what should be done with them.

We'll keep following this story and let you know when a decision is made.

