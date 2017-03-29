Iconic ‘Alcoa’ sign changed to ‘Arconic’

WATE 6 On Your Side Published:
Left - Alcoa sign being installed in 1987. Right - Alcoa sign being removed in 2017. (source: Arconic)

ALOCA, Tenn. (WATE) – An iconic East Tennessee Sign was changed. The “Aloca” sign could be seen from the sky or by car since 1987, but it was changed to read “Arconic” instead.

The removal of the Alcoa sign began in early March, 2017. An Alcoa spokesperson said the original letters will be preserved, but no decision was made on what should be done with them.

We’ll keep following this story and let you know when a decision is made.

For the latest on Breaking News, traffic, weather and more download the WATE 6 On Your Side News App.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s