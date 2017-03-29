Full letter from Crystal Sturgill

GREENEVILLE (WATE) – Crystall Sturgill was convicted for the murder of the Lillelid family.

Douglas Cavanaugh, a friend and advocate shared a letter that Sturgill wrote explaining her side of the story.

Thank you for providing me this opportunity. I also appreciate well rounded reporting and believe that the readership of your paper deserves more than just a regurgitation of the story that was told 20 years ago. I have asked my longtime friend, Doug Cavanaugh, to email this as that is the easiest way for me to correspond. You may either email me directly through the DOC’s provider jpay.com or via Doug as he has graciously offered to help. I prefer an open dialogue as opposed to just a statement, but am providing you with one in case there is no time for discussion.

I would like to take this opportunity to apologize, not just to the Lillelid family, but to the community. I realize that my inability to act altered more lives than I can imagine. While it is of little, if any, consolation I have spent the past 20 years trying to atone. I cannot change history, only use the life I have been granted to try to make a positive impact in the world I now know.

I am no longer the broken shell of a girl who was too afraid to stand up on that gravel road. I still struggle with the scars that so many years of abuse left me with, but the woman I have grown into would have done more than hide her face and cry that day. She would fight for what she knows is right, even if that put her in the path of danger.

I think every day about what happened, but I also think of faces that I saw in the courtroom. Some were faces I knew, those of my family and of the families of my codefendants, but there was also a child often present. I never knew who that girl was, but I will never forget the looks of raw pain she gave me. That child has had more impact on my life than she will ever know. I have prayed that I might one day soothe the hurt she felt and still feels. I don’t know if she will see this but want to tell her that I am so sorry. I would give anything to be able to change what happened. If there is ever anything I can do for you please do not hesitate to ask.

Crystal Sturgill