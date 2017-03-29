Color Me Mutt 5K to raise money for pets, families

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Runners will be able to enjoy a race with their beloved family member…their pet. The Color Me Mutt 5K Color Run/Walk will be May 13.

The event will also include a pet parade. The run will benefit Pets Without Parents and the PARC Foundation.

Runners will receive a free entry for their pets for the parade. There will be awards for “Rough ‘N Tough,” “Miss Priss,” “Best Personality,” “Best Groomed” and best dog and owner lookalike.”

Participants will receive a t-shirt, a color packet, a pet charm and an unlimited ride wristband for NASCAR SpeedPark.

The race will start at 8 a.m. and the parade will begin at 9:30 a.m. at the NASCAR SpeedPark Smoky Mountains in Sevierville.

For more information or to register, visit the event’s website.