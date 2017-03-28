Vols running back John Kelly leading at spring practice

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – John Kelly has always brought the energy and passion to the football field but during the Vols spring practice on Tuesday, he brought something new, leadership.

The running back visibly stepped up on the leadership end, replacing Alvin Kamara who’s preparing for pro day this Friday.

He lead the running back group though drills, stopping to give pointers and tips to some of the younger backs. Kelly has a very loud leadership style

“I want these guys to hear what I’m saying and I want them to be able to feel me as well so I talk a lot of junk from time to time, but I also like to back it up on the field. I mean it’s kind of a lot of tough love with the offensive guys and the defensive guys I just get on everyone,” said junior John Kelly.

Tennessee won’t be able to do the one-two punch they did last year with running backs like Jalen Hurd and Kamara, and then when Kelly joined in. So, number four will be carrying a lot of the load this fall.