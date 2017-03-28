VIDEO: Step inside America’s most expensive home

LOS ANGELES, Calif (WATE) – A newly-built Bel Air mansion has been listed for sale for $250 million in the US, making it the most expensive home currently on offer on the American market.
The 38,000 square foot four-story home includes 12 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, three kitchens, a 40-seat movie theater and an infinity pool with a swim-up bar and 27- degree hilltop views. The home comes with a $30 million fleet of exotic cars and motorcycles, including a Rolls Royce, Bugattia and vintage Allard.
Oh, and did we mention the helipad? The mansion also has a fully stocked candy room, a four-lane bowling alley with shoes in every size and over a hundred art installations.
Real estate developer Bruce Makowsky created the luxury home to be “the crown jewel” of his career.
“Today, people are spending $300 million on a boat, and they use it about eight weeks a year,” Makowsky told the Los Angeles Times. “Then they are living in a $30-million to $40-million home.”
PHOTOS: Inside a $250 million mansion
