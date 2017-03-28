Trump signs order rolling back environmental efforts

The Associated Press Published:
FILE - In this March 16, 2017, file photo, proposals for the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in President Donald Trump's first budget are displayed at the Government Printing Office in Washington. President Donald Trump will sign an executive order on March 29 that will suspend, rescind, or flag for review more than half-a-dozen measures that were part of former President Barack Obama’s sweeping plan to curb global warming. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, file)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has signed an executive order that will roll back many of former President Barack Obama’s efforts to curb global warming. The order is aimed at helping spur American energy jobs.

The president signed the order at the headquarters of the Environmental Protection Agency.

Trump says this is “the start of a new era” in energy production.

The order will mandate a review of the Clean Power Plan, which restricts greenhouse gas emissions at coal-fired power plants. It will also lift a 14-month-old moratorium on new coal leases on federal lands.

Trump has called global warming a “hoax,” and has repeatedly criticized Obama’s efforts as an attack on American workers and the struggling U.S. coal industry.

