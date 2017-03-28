Teen, teacher in Tennessee Amber Alert still missing after 2 weeks

Police in Mexico, Central America on lookout for missing Tennessee teen in Amber Alert

WATE 6 On Your Side staff / The Associated Press Published: Updated:
Elizabeth Thomas (Left), Tad Cummins (Right), source: TBI

NASHVILLE, (WATE/AP) — Authorities asked law enforcement in Mexico and Central America to be on the lookout for a 15-year-old girl who disappeared with her teacher two weeks ago, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The agency’s request was made as a precaution only, and there have been no sightings south of the U.S. border of either Elizabeth Thomas or her 50-year-old teacher, Tad Cummins. The pair has been romantically linked.

The Tennessee agency got a tip last week that the teacher’s car may have been spotted in Corpus Christi, Texas, but police there were not able to confirm it.

The pair’s disappearance came after Cummins was investigated by the school system when another student reported seeing the married teacher kiss the girl at the Culleoka Unit School. Culleoka is a community about 60 miles south of Nashville near the Alabama state line.

Anyone with information on Thomas or Cummins is asked to call the Maury County Sheriff’s Office at 931-388-5151 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

PHOTOS: Statewide AMBER Alert issued for missing Middle Tennessee teen

