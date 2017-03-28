Orange is the New Black Star ‘Yoga Jones’ in Big Orange Country

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – “Big Orange Country” has a new connection to Netflix mega hit Orange is the New Black after one of the show’s stars paid a visit to campus.

Constance Shulman, known for her role as “Yoga Jones” on OITNB taught UT theater students a thing or two about acting in a Theater Master class.

Shulman is a UT graduate hailing from Johnson City. She said it’s been 30 years since her last visit to campus.

She gave her best advice to students, reminding them of the importance of always remembering their Volunteer roots.

“I’d say the hardest thing is to hold on to your roots,” she said. “I kept telling myself that when I moved to New York. Don’t forget where you came from because that’s in there, and that’s what made you this creative person. Don’t get lost in the craziness.”

She also said she was advised to drop her southern accent, but she’s happy with her decision to keep it.