NWS confirms EF-1 tornado struck in Middle Tennessee

WKRN staff Published: Updated:

LEWIS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The National Weather Service confirms an EF-1 tornado hit Lewis County on Monday.

A storm survey team spent time looking at the damage on Tuesday.

Many residents captured photos of the ominous skies around the time of the storm, which the NWS called a tornado-warned supercell.

While News 2 has yet to receive reports of serious damage, trees were downed and heavy winds appeared to pull some roofs apart.

An EF-1 tornado can have winds up to 110 mph.

March 27 storm damage

