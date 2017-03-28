NWS confirms EF-1 tornado struck in Middle Tennessee

LEWIS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The National Weather Service confirms an EF-1 tornado hit Lewis County on Monday.
A storm survey team spent time looking at the damage on Tuesday.
Many residents captured photos of the ominous skies around the time of the storm, which the NWS called a tornado-warned supercell.
While News 2 has yet to receive reports of serious damage, trees were downed and heavy winds appeared to pull some roofs apart.
An EF-1 tornado can have winds up to 110 mph.
March 27 storm damage
March 27 storm damage x
