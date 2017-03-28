NWS confirms EF-1 tornado struck in Middle Tennessee

LEWIS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The National Weather Service confirms an EF-1 tornado hit Lewis County on Monday.

A storm survey team spent time looking at the damage on Tuesday.

Many residents captured photos of the ominous skies around the time of the storm, which the NWS called a tornado-warned supercell.

While News 2 has yet to receive reports of serious damage, trees were downed and heavy winds appeared to pull some roofs apart.

An EF-1 tornado can have winds up to 110 mph.

March 27 storm damage View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Hohenwald, Lewis County (Courtesy: Jasom M) Hohenwald, Lewis County (Courtesy: J. Williams) (Photo: WKRN) (Photo: WKRN) Decatur County (Courtesy: Penny Lindsey) West End area (Courtesy: Sarah Bill) Belle Meade (Photo: WKRN) Belle Meade (Photo: WKRN) Hail in White House (Courtesy: Karen P.) Hail in White House (Courtesy: Karen P.) Pennock Avenue in East Nashville (Photo: WKRN) Pennock Avenue in East Nashville (Photo: WKRN) (Courtesy: Devin Ozanne) (Courtesy: Devin Ozanne) (Courtesy: Devin Ozanne) (Courtesy: Devin Ozanne) Perry County (Courtesy: Christopher Tinin) Perry County (Courtesy: Andrew Hunt) Millersville (Courtesy: Jessica Spears) Millersville (Courtesy: Jessica Spears) Spring Hill (Courtesy: Brandon Carroll) McMinnville (Courtesy: Karen Bishop) (Courtesy: Bethaney Dabbs) (Courtesy: iReport2 Network) Hohenwald (Courtesy: @Karibear221 on Twitter) (Courtesy: Decatur County EMA) (Courtesy: Decatur County EMA) Culleoka (Courtesy: Crystal Murphy)