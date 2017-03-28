Nashville Predators defeat New York Islanders 3-1

WKRN Published:
New York Islanders right wing Joshua Ho-Sang (66) skates with the puck as Nashville Predators defenseman Ryan Ellis (4) skates behind the net in the second period of an NHL hockey game in New York, Monday, March 27, 2017. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Juuse Saros stopped 24 of 25 shots and the Nashville Predators beat the Islanders 3-1 Monday evening in New York.

Saros playing the first half of back to back for Nashville was rock solid between the pipes earning his ninth victory of the season.

Nashville scored first in the first when Kevin Fiala whipped in a wrister from the slot for his ninth goal of the season and a 1-0 lead.

In the second period, it was the Predators first line getting together when Filip Forsberg fed Victor Arvidsson right in front of the net for his 29th of the season and a 2-0 lead.

Ryan Johansen added an empty netter with 20 seconds to play for the final margin.

The Predators are 7-1 in their last eight games and temporarily moved three points ahead of St. Louis for third in the Central Division, but the Blues can get two of those points back late Monday night in Arizona.

Nashville visits Boston Tuesday night.

