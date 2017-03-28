Knox County deputy reprimanded for ‘gross misconduct’

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Sheriff J.J. Jones reprimanded a deputy with the Knox County Sheriff’s office for gross misconduct in regards to confidential material.

In a letter addressed to Officer Russell Kuhlman, Sheriff Jones says on March 2, 2017 Deputy Kuhlman retrieved information pertaining to an ongoing investigation in which he had no involvement and disseminated that information to someone outside of the Knox County Sheriff’s Office for personal reasons. Sheriff Jones says the letter will go in Kuhlman’s personnel file and any future misconduct may result in further disciplinary action.

WATE 6 On Your Side reached out to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office for more information.