How to deep clean this spring

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – It may be old-school, but spring cleaning around your home is still a necessity. Chances are you have some household items Mom didn’t have when you were growing up and chances are good you forgot to clean them.

Grocery bags

Do you have any reusable grocery bags stuffed in a corner at home? Those bags you consistently use for meat, seafood, vegetables, milk and more could be filled with bacteria, mold and yeast.

Examine the bags and look for cleaning instructions, recommends the American Cleaning Institute. Also, here’s a tip: Don’t store those bags in the trunk of your vehicle. The warm, dark environment promotes the growth of bacteria.

Wash walls

We all vacuum and scrub the floors, but your walls collect dust and dirt, too.

Run a dust mop along them, or vacuum with a soft brush attachment. And, tackle tough stains by washing them. Walls painted with latex paint should be washed with warm water, and non-abrasive all-purpose cleaner, according to Better Homes and Gardens.

Window screens

Don’t, forget your window screens.

First remove them, then you should douse the screens with a gentle flow of water to get rid of the bugs, dust and debris. Before you get the screens wet, you can go a step beyond by taking a scrap of carpeting and rubbing it across the screens, recommends HGTV magazine.

The carpeting makes a powerful brush that removes all the dirt.

Grout

Do you have light-colored grout at your home?

It’s easily stained and doesn’t seem to come clean no matter how hard you scrub. However, mild stains can be removed with a solution of half vinegar and half warm water.

Put the solution into a spray bottle, Apply it to the grout and let it stand five minutes, after which you take a toothbrush and scrub the grout.

Remote control

Ever consider how dirty your remote control may be?

You grab the remote when you’re watching TV, eating snacks, cooking dinner — so it’s understandably dirty. You want to wipe it off regularly using a sponge and cleaner. But go beyond that.

Remove the battery and disassemble the two halves. Dip a toothbrush in warm, soapy water and clean the rubber key-pad. To clean the reverse side of the keypad and the surface of the circuit board, use cotton swabs dipped in rubbing alcohol. Then, dry the entire remote with a microfiber cloth. And, make sure the remote is completely dry before you reassemble it.