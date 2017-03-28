How crickets can tell the temperature

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Spring weather is here and mother nature is coming alive. Before today’s computers and fancy thermometers, nature was our thermometer.

Crickets can actually be a thermometer. A man named Amos Dolbear came up with Dolbear’s Law in 1890 which states the relationship between the air and temperature to cricket’s chirps.

What you do is count the number of chirps in a 15 second time then add 40 to that number to get the temperature in degrees Fahrenheit. So if you had 36 chirps in 15 seconds, then the temperature is approximately 76 degrees.

Of course, cricket chirps are not an exact science. Chirping rate varies depending on other factors such as age and type of cricket.

